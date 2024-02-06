American Systems Receives Task Order Modification Under $496M WHS Contract

Washington Headquarter Services has awarded American Systems a modification to a task order issued under a potential five-year, $496M contract meant to provide the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering with mission support.

The modification, worth $31.8 million, exercises an option under the task whose maximum value, if all options are exercised, reaches $54 million, the Department of Defense said Monday.

American Systems had won a spot on the OUSD(R&E) contract in 2020. Tasks under the contract cover a variety of services, including software and systems engineering; data collection and analysis; software modernization; and the modeling and simulation of engineering tools and environments.

Work is to be carried out at multiple locations across Virginia, with an expected completion date of Feb. 28, 2027.