American Systems Receives Task Order Modification Under $496M WHS Contract

American Systems logo
Washington Headquarter Services has awarded American Systems a modification to a task order issued under a potential five-year, $496M contract meant to provide the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering with mission support.

The modification, worth $31.8 million, exercises an option under the task whose maximum value, if all options are exercised, reaches $54 million, the Department of Defense said Monday.

American Systems had won a spot on the OUSD(R&E) contract in 2020. Tasks under the contract cover a variety of services, including software and systems engineering; data collection and analysis; software modernization; and the modeling and simulation of engineering tools and environments.

Work is to be carried out at multiple locations across Virginia, with an expected completion date of Feb. 28, 2027.

Written by Jerry Petersen

