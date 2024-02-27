Altamira Technologies Chief Executive Jane Chappell Joins Spirit AeroSystems Board

Spirit AeroSystems has named Jane Chappell to its board of directors, where she will serve on the corporate governance and nominating committee and the risk committee.

Chappell brings to her new role a wealth of experience from the aerospace, defense and intelligence sectors, the aerospace company said Monday.

The new board member is the current CEO of Altamira Technologies, a national security company providing intelligence solutions and serving intelligence community and Department of Defense customers.

She previously worked at Raytheon – now RTX – for 36 years and seven months. Her last position was vice president of global intelligence solutions. In 2008, she won the Raytheon CEO Leadership Award.

Spirit AeroSystems Board Chair Robert Johnson described Chappell’s experience and leadership as “unparalleled” and expressed confidence in the Altamira CEO’s ability to add value to the company’s growth.

“We look forward to her contributions,” Johnson said.