Air Force Veteran Cameron Holt Joins Exiger as Government Solutions President

Supply chain and third party risk artificial intelligence company Exiger has appointed Cameron Holt, a retired U.S. Air Force major general, as president of its government solutions business.

Holt brings to his new role over three decades of service in the U.S. military, where he most recently held the position of deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, Exiger said Wednesday. In that position, Holt oversaw over 8,000 contractors and a contract portfolio whose value exceeded $825 billion.

The retired Air Force official succeeds Carrie Wibben, who now takes on the role of Exiger president. In her new role, Wibben will oversee go-to-market and engagement efforts related to various Exiger accounts. She will also work to enhance the company’s brand and market visibility.

Regarding the changes in leadership, Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels said he was excited that Wibben is assuming a more elevated role within the company, particularly in light of her contribution to the company’s growth. Daniels also said he was thrilled to welcome Holt, whose leadership and acquisition experience is expected to help bolster the market leadership of Exiger Government Solutions.

For his part, Holt commented on the security implications of supply chain infiltration and said, “Exiger is the clear technology leader when we simply must expose and ultimately defeat these new threats to supply chains.” The new Exiger executive added, “I’m excited to continue to defend this great nation and the ideals of its founding for the next generation of Americans by leading Exiger’s incredible Government Solutions team and advancing our customers’ missions.”

As for Wibben, she expressed eagerness to work with Holt, whom she described as “one of the finest leaders I know.” The new Exiger president also said she is looking forward to taking on an expanded role “to ensure that Exiger is not just delivering market-leading supply chain technology, but that we are also serving as a true partner for our customers.”