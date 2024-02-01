Air Force Extends Serco’s NexGen IT Support Contract for $90M; Tom Watson Quoted

The U.S. Air Force awarded Serco Inc. a $90 million follow-on contract to continue implementing IBM’s TRIRIGA software at the maintenance and installation systems division of the U.S. Air Force Program Executive Office for Business Enterprise Systems.

The potential five-year contract includes a base performance period of one year and four one-year option periods, the company said Wednesday.

Serco was originally selected in 2012 as the NexGen information technology service provider for the service branch’s civil engineering activities. It uses IBM TRIRIGA to support real estate and facilities management at more than 2,000 Air Force sites and 202 installations around the world.

“Serco is proud of this opportunity to continue to lead exciting technologies – from cloud, software, security, and data management – for the US Air Force,” Serco Inc. CEO Tom Watson remarked. “This award reinforces Serco’s position as an impact provider of large-scale IT solutions for the DoD,” the Wash100 awardee added.