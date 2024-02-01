Air Force CIO Venice Goodwine Wins 1st Wash100 Award for Enterprise IT Leadership, Innovation

Executive Mosaic is honored to introduce Venice Goodwine, chief information officer of the Department of the Air Force, as a first-time Wash100 Award recipient. Goodwine is included in the 2024 Wash100 roster for her outstanding leadership in spearheading the service branch’s information technology investment strategy and fostering innovation in emerging technologies across the enterprise.

“Venice’s deep expertise in enterprise IT, information security and intelligence — and her long career with the Air Force — well position her to oversee the service’s $17 billion portfolio. We’re confident Venice will help shepherd in a new era of technological dominance and power projection for the Air Force, earning her distinction as a Wash100 recipient,” said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award.

Goodwine oversees DAF’s enterprise IT, data and artificial intelligence and cybersecurity directorates. Her responsibilities include managing the department’s cyber operations worldwide, executing IT investment strategies, ensuring responsible and ethical use of AI and enforcing the Freedom of Information Act and Privacy Act. She handles a $17 billion portfolio and manages 10,000 civilian cyber and IT personnel and 20,000 cyber operations and support personnel worldwide.

Before assuming the CIO role, she was director of enterprise IT within the Office of the Chief Information Officer at DAF from June 2021 to August 2023.

In this role, Goodwine was focused on the implementation of a multibillion-dollar enterprise IT-as-a-service platform designed to provide a wide range of enterprise IT support, including agile development, life cycle support and DevSecOps, to standardize services across the Air Force and Space Force.

She also led the migration of the Air Force’s computer applications to the cloud to provide additional digital durability and portability to airmen and Guardians stationed worldwide.

“You’ll hear me say that data is the currency of the realm. And what I mean by that is, I have to make sure the data is available. It’s accessible, it’s where it needs to be, that the data can be actionable,” Goodwine said at a cyber-focused event in May. “I will need the cloud to do that.”

The three-decade IT veteran previously served as chief information security officer at the Department of Agriculture, where she helped raise USDA’s cyber score under the Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act from an F to a B and established a single uniﬁed security operations center.

In July 2014, Goodwine served as principal adviser to the Air Force’s chief information security officer, providing guidance on managing the service branch’s overall information security program. She also advised the CISO on developing a comprehensive cybersecurity program incorporating industry best practices and standards for protecting enterprisewide assets and infrastructure from emerging cyber threats.

Goodwine was also a senior program manager at Marine Corps Systems Command, responsible for providing IT services to tactical and garrison networks worldwide.

The first-time Wash100 awardee joined the active duty Air Force in 1986 as a signals intelligence analyst and was commissioned in the Air Force Reserve in 2003 as a communication and information oﬃcer. She retired from uniformed military service in 2022 after completing assignments at the squadron, group, wing, joint and combined levels.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Goodwine and the DAF enterprise for their inclusion in the 2024 edition of the Wash100 Award and looks forward to her industry impact in the future.

