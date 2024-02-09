AE Industrial Partners Announces Chris Emerson’s Transition to Senior Partner

AE Industrial Partners recently announced the transition of Chris Emerson from operating partner to senior partner.

The private equity firm specializing in aerospace, national security and industrial services also said Thursday that Emerson will head the new office in Washington, D.C., when it opens sometime in the third quarter of 2024.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity, and look forward to working with our outstanding national security team and expanding our presence in Washington as we invest in businesses critical to our country’s defense,” said Emerson.

He joined the firm as a full-time operating partner in October 2022 and has over 25 years of international experience in the defense, space and commercial aviation markets. Emerson is currently the board chairman at All.Space, a board member at York Space Systems and concurrently sits on the boards of AEI’s portfolio companies.

Michael Greene, co-CEO and managing partner at AEI, said, “We’re excited to leverage Chris’ insight, network, and expertise as a full-time Senior Partner of the firm as we continue to build on our national security portfolio and enhance the operations of our existing portfolio companies.”