Aalyria, Global Partners Demo Multi-Domain Capabilities of Hybrid Space Architecture, CJADC2 Networks

Aalyria , along with local and foreign institutions, has demonstrated the capabilities of two network concepts aimed at interconnecting private and public sector communications-equipped assets from anywhere in the world.

The company said Monday the demo forms part of a previously awarded contract to showcase the Hybrid Space Architecture and Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control concepts securely integrating assets from the Department of Defense, European Space Agency, Comtech, Eutelsat OneWeb, Intelsat and Viasat.

Using Aalyria’s Spacetime platform, the effort involved constructing a software-defined mesh network comprising over 630 satellites distributed across four partner testbed sites spanning two continents.

“For the first time ever, [HSA] and CJADC2 capabilities have been demonstrated in all domains and orbits. The future of a fully interoperable networked capability that spans government, civilian and commercial assets is here and available now,” said Chris Taylor, CEO of Aalyria.

The four-hour demo took place at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C.