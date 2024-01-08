VivSoft to Enhance DOD Shared Military Cyber Operations Platform via STRATFI Award; Navin Gunalan Quoted

VivSoft Technologies has received a Strategic Fund Increase award to modernize the U.S. Air Force Unified Platform, which serves as a shared system for military cyber operations.

Under the $15 million award, VivSoft said in a press release received by Executive Mosaic that it would develop and implement a set of UP capabilities — collectively referred to as UPV1 — that would containerize the UP data platform and provide Department of Defense users with zero trust access.

The company said the improvements that UPV1 will bring include better process integration with the Air Force UP GovCloud and faster deployment of infrastructure to Non-classified Internet Protocol Router and Secret Internet Protocol Router enclaves.

VivSoft CEO Navin Gunalan expressed gratitude for his organization’s being given the chance to contribute to the Unified Platform.

“Our contextual knowledge and expertise in Platform Engineering, Data Science, and Data Engineering in the cyber domain is improving operator experiences and helping US warfighters exploit UP’s huge data stores rapidly in their missions,” Gunalan added.

This award was made in the last quarter of 2023.