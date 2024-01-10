in News, Technology

Verizon Supports Army Garrison Hawaii With 5G Coverage Delivered via New Cell Tower

Technology 5G Aerial Photo by: Mohamed_hassan licensed under CC0
Verizon Supports Army Garrison Hawaii With 5G Coverage Delivered via New Cell Tower
5G coverage

Verizon has started providing 5G connectivity to military personnel and their families at the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii’s Helemano Military Reservation through a new cell tower.

Marta Lacroix, associate vice president of network engineering at Verizon, said in a statement published Monday the company’s partnership with HMR seeks to improve the quality of life for military base personnel.

The 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced calls the tower “Dragon,” which is located on the grounds of the HMR Express store of the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, also known as the Exchange.

“This infrastructure will provide our soldiers and their families with reliable access to emergency services, facilitate communication with loved ones, and support the seamless conduct of daily business,” said Lt. Col. Izabella Lundy, commander of 307th ESB-E.

The Dragon tower is part of a $1 million project and one of the 13 new cell towers from the Exchange designed to deliver expanded 5G connectivity to military communities across the Army Garrison Hawaii.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced5GArmyArmy and Air Force Exchange ServiceArmy Garrison Hawaiicell towerDragon towerGovconHelemano Military ReservationIzabella LundyMarta LacroixVerizon

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Karen Howard from the IRS Speaks for the POC’s CX Imperative Forum
Karen Howard from the IRS Speaks for the POC’s CX Imperative Forum
Axellio, 2 Other Firms Combine Platforms to Enhance TLS 1.3 Network Traffic Decryption; Scott Aken Quoted
Axellio, 2 Other Firms Combine Platforms to Enhance TLS 1.3 Network Traffic Decryption; Scott Aken Quoted