Verizon Supports Army Garrison Hawaii With 5G Coverage Delivered via New Cell Tower

Verizon has started providing 5G connectivity to military personnel and their families at the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii’s Helemano Military Reservation through a new cell tower.

Marta Lacroix, associate vice president of network engineering at Verizon, said in a statement published Monday the company’s partnership with HMR seeks to improve the quality of life for military base personnel.

The 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced calls the tower “Dragon,” which is located on the grounds of the HMR Express store of the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, also known as the Exchange.

“This infrastructure will provide our soldiers and their families with reliable access to emergency services, facilitate communication with loved ones, and support the seamless conduct of daily business,” said Lt. Col. Izabella Lundy, commander of 307th ESB-E.

The Dragon tower is part of a $1 million project and one of the 13 new cell towers from the Exchange designed to deliver expanded 5G connectivity to military communities across the Army Garrison Hawaii.