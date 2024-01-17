Verizon Looking to Form Partnerships for New 5G Services for First Responders; Maggie Hallbach Quoted

Verizon has launched the Verizon Frontline Innovation Program to collaborate with industry partners to create 5G-enabled technologies that could help enhance efficiencies and reduce response times for frontliners.

The program will involve working with partners and first responders to identify, test and develop communication technologies across four public safety focus areas, namely preparation, response, recovery and mitigation, the company said Tuesday.

Maggie Hallbach , president of Verizon Frontline and a Wash100 awardee, emphasized the company’s three-decade-long commitment to meeting the mission-critical communications requirements of the public safety community.

She added, “Verizon Frontline Innovation Program represents another avenue for us to help first responders achieve their missions today while building for the future.”