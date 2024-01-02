Vanquish Worldwide to Support Logistics Center Staff Under Army Contract

Vanquish Worldwide has secured a five and a half year, $35 million prime contract to provide personnel support services for the U.S. Army’s Fort Leonard Wood Logistics Readiness Center in Missouri.

The small business firm said Friday it will deliver field and sustainment level maintenance support to tactical and installation units as well as supply and services support teams.

Work is set to commence in late January and will cover training for soldiers, Marines, sailors and airmen in preparation for current conflicts and future deployments.

Additionally, Vanquish will offer passenger movement support and manage transportation motor pools under the award.

Based in Tennessee, Vanquish serves both the public and private sectors in various areas including facility support and manpower augmentation.