in Defense Security Cooperation, Foreign Military Sales, News

State Department OKs Potential $200M Light Tactical Vehicle Chassis, Fleet Build Sale to Egypt

Department of State logo by United States Department of State/Wikimedia Commons
State Department OKs Potential $200M Light Tactical Vehicle Chassis, Fleet Build Sale to Egypt
FMS deal

The State Department has approved the government of Egypt’s request to purchase additional light tactical vehicle chassis and fleet build from the U.S. government under a potential $200 million foreign military sales agreement.

The proposed FMS deal will add to a previous agreement that includes a 4-Man REV1-B Rolling Chassis with 190 horsepower diesel engines along with training for the chassis assembly process and maintenance, spare and repair parts and testing equipment, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Wednesday.

AM General will serve as the principal contractor on the potential transaction, which requires the deployment of five additional government representatives and three contractor representatives to Egypt for five years to support fielding and training for the program.

DSCA noted that Egypt will use the requested equipment to modernize its light tactical vehicle fleet, boost defense capabilities and enhance interoperability with U.S. and allied forces.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Defense Security Cooperation

AM GeneralDefense Security Cooperation AgencyForeign Military SaleGovconstate department

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

iDirect Government Launches New Engineering Center
iDirect Government Launches New Engineering Center
Booz Allen, L3Harris Partner to Accelerate Development of CJADC2-Enabling Technology; Steve Escaravage & Khalid Syed Quoted
Booz Allen, L3Harris Collaborate to Accelerate Development of CJADC2-Enabling Technology; Steve Escaravage & Khalid Syed Quoted