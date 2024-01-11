State Department OKs Potential $200M Light Tactical Vehicle Chassis, Fleet Build Sale to Egypt

The State Department has approved the government of Egypt’s request to purchase additional light tactical vehicle chassis and fleet build from the U.S. government under a potential $200 million foreign military sales agreement.

The proposed FMS deal will add to a previous agreement that includes a 4-Man REV1-B Rolling Chassis with 190 horsepower diesel engines along with training for the chassis assembly process and maintenance, spare and repair parts and testing equipment, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Wednesday.

AM General will serve as the principal contractor on the potential transaction, which requires the deployment of five additional government representatives and three contractor representatives to Egypt for five years to support fielding and training for the program.

DSCA noted that Egypt will use the requested equipment to modernize its light tactical vehicle fleet, boost defense capabilities and enhance interoperability with U.S. and allied forces.