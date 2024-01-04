in Contract Awards, News

SpyCloud Secures SBIR Contract to Deliver Identity Intelligence to Air Force; Bill Cull Quoted

Bill Cull / SpyCloud
SpyCloud Secures SBIR Contract to Deliver Identity Intelligence to Air Force; Bill Cull Quoted
Bill Cull, VP of Federal, SpyCloud

SpyCloud has secured a Phase 1 Small Business Innovation Research contract to help AFWERX, a component of the Air Force Research Laboratory, develop identity intelligence capabilities to strengthen the service branch’s defense against cyber threats.

“The need to source and analyze identity intelligence data at scale and expertise that transforms the data into actionable insights on U.S. adversaries is paramount,” Bill Cull, vice president of federal at SpyCloud, said in a statement published Wednesday.

The company will support AFWERX in boosting its threat actor attribution capabilities under the Air Force’s SBIR and Small Business Technology Transfer open topic program.

SpyCloud enables organizations to gain insights into compromised devices, users and applications to prevent ransomware and targeted attacks against their networks.

POC - 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit

The Potomac Officers Club will host the 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 31 to discuss the latest developments in the defense technology sector. Register here and save a seat at the highly anticipated event.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

AFwerXair force research laboratoryBill CullDepartment of Air ForceGovconSmall Business Innovation ResearchspycloudU.S. Air Force

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Tom Drake of The Office of Naval Research, 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit Keynote Speaker
Tom Drake Of The Office Of Naval Research (ONR) Speaks To Potomac Officers Club’s 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit
ManTech Appoints Former Navy Cyber Adviser Christopher Cleary as Global Cyber Practice VP - top government contractors - best government contracting event
ManTech Appoints Former Navy Cyber Adviser Christopher Cleary as Global Cyber Practice VP