SpyCloud Secures SBIR Contract to Deliver Identity Intelligence to Air Force; Bill Cull Quoted

SpyCloud has secured a Phase 1 Small Business Innovation Research contract to help AFWERX, a component of the Air Force Research Laboratory, develop identity intelligence capabilities to strengthen the service branch’s defense against cyber threats.

“The need to source and analyze identity intelligence data at scale and expertise that transforms the data into actionable insights on U.S. adversaries is paramount,” Bill Cull, vice president of federal at SpyCloud, said in a statement published Wednesday.

The company will support AFWERX in boosting its threat actor attribution capabilities under the Air Force’s SBIR and Small Business Technology Transfer open topic program.

SpyCloud enables organizations to gain insights into compromised devices, users and applications to prevent ransomware and targeted attacks against their networks.