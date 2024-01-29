Splunk’s Bill Rowan: Global Ethical Principles, Rules Needed to Build Trust in AI

Bill Rowan, vice president of public sector at Splunk, said information technology leaders are citing the need to implement global ethical principles and regulations to establish trust in the adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning and large language models amid the accelerated development and use of such technologies.

“The accelerated adoption of AI is causing excitement and concern among stakeholders. … As a result, IT leaders are calling for a more specific body of general principles and rules for AI technology,” Rowan, a four-time Wash100 awardee, wrote in a guest piece published Friday on Nasdaq.com.

“These guidelines should be driven by the international community and implemented quickly before the next generation of AI tools is ready for prime time,” he added.

He cited a recent Splunk survey, which found that 80 percent of IT leaders from public and private sectors were using AI to address cybersecurity priorities.

Rowan noted that IT professionals from both sectors mentioned some of the factors that appear to impede further adoption of AI technology, including insufficient trust in the technology, system reliability issues, data privacy and security concerns.