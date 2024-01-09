Spire Global Receives NOAA Contract for Satellite Weather Data

Spire Global will provide the National Oceanographic and Oceanic Administration with radio occultation data to support its weather forecasts, climate research and other agency efforts.

The company said Monday that data delivery will run for eight months under a $9.4 million award made through an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for NOAA’s Commercial Weather Data Program’s Radio Occultation Data Buy II acquisition.

“Through our long-standing relationship with NOAA, we are using space-based radio occultation measurements to address the critical need for accurate weather forecasts globally and help the world better prepare for and mitigate the impacts of extreme weather,” commented Chuck Cash, vice president of federal sales at Spire.

Temperature, pressure, humidity and other vertical profiles of atmospheric measurements made up the RO data collected by Spire’s satellite constellation. The data could help NOAA enhance the accuracy of global weather forecasts.

Spire has been delivering satellite data to NOAA since 2016. In September 2023, the agency tapped the company for a 12-month ocean surface winds data pilot study.