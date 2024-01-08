Space Systems Command, Microsoft to Mature I3E Augmented Reality Tool’s Capabilities; Shannon Pallone Quoted

Space Systems Command and Microsoft will continue to develop and deploy an augmented reality space simulation platform in support of U.S. Space Force missions under a renewed partnership.

The Integrated, Immersive, Intelligent Environment is built on an Azure cloud infrastructure and is powered by Microsoft’s HoloLens headsets designed to enable users to see and interact with satellites and other orbital objects in a scaled space environment, SSC said Friday in a press release received by Executive Mosaic.

I3E comes with physics-based space environment and satellite simulation, strategic orbital wargaming and other capabilities meant to help Guardians better understand the space domain.

Microsoft will continue to help SSC mature the capabilities of the digital platform under a $19.8 million contract, which has a one-year performance period and an option for an additional three years.

“Leveraging emerging game-changers like I3E enhances our ability to gain situational awareness and enable decision-makers to act at a higher velocity than our adversaries,” said Shannon Pallone, program executive officer for Battle Management Command, Control and Communications at SSC.

“Within BMC3 we are investing in a digital environment to include I3E to facilitate and expedite the development, assessment, and delivery of improved space capabilities to enhance capability integration across the USSF’s Field Commands and mission partners,” added Pallone.

The I3E platform is part of BMC3’s digital transformation efforts and is expected to be accessed by more Guardians through a virtual desktop.