SOSi Books ITSS Contract for Army’s Europe and Africa Command; Dan Robinson Quoted

Dan Robinson
Dan Robinson, VP of Intelligence, SOS International

SOS International has received an intelligence technical support services contract from the U.S. Army to provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support for its Europe and Africa command.

Work will include providing multidiscipline intelligence analysis, ISR planning and integration, intelligence planning, training and exercise support, cyber network defense and systems engineering services, the company said Wednesday.

A team of over 130 SOSi employees will deliver direct support to the USAREUR-AF intelligence directorate and subordinate commands located in Germany, Italy, Belgium, Kosovo and Turkey.

Dan Robinson, vice president of intelligence of SOSi, commented, “At a time of high operational tempo and major conflicts across the European and Levant theaters, it is critical for the Army to maintain reliable intelligence and technical support services in these regions.”

