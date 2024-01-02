Sierra7 Lands VA Contract for Privacy Impact Assessment Tracking Services

The Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded Sierra7 a contract to help the Office of Information Technology Privacy Services conduct privacy impact assessments for data within the VA’s electronic information systems.

Sierra7 said Wednesday the PIA tracking contract will support Privacy Services in assessing privacy risks in information systems that collect and store personally identifiable information and protected health information data.

The company will also help ensure that the process complies with federal regulations, security standards and risk management and mitigation plans.

Under previous contracts, Sierra7 implemented SharePoint as a centralized platform for privacy threshold analysis and PIA tracking at VA, achieving a 96 percent completion rating on both processes during the last compliance audit.

“Our team is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of privacy and security, and we look forward to contributing to the success of Privacy Services in their vital role within the VA information ecosystem,” said Gina Gallagher, chief growth officer at Sierra7.