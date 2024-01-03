in News, Space

Sidus Space Granted NOAA Tier 1 Remote Sensing License

Sidus Space has secured a Tier 1 remote sensing license from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, authorizing the space and data-as-a-service company to have panchromatic and shortwave infrared imaging capabilities.

LizzieSat and subsequent iteration of the satellite are covered by the NOAA license and will be used by Sidus Space to provide government and commercial customers with images and data in support of their various missions, the company said Wednesday.

“With PAN and SWIR imaging capabilities, we’re focused on our commitment to practical innovation in space technology while addressing real-world challenges,” remarked Carol Craig, CEO and founder of Sidus Space.

The PAN and SWIR imagers are intended to send diverse satellite data into Sidus Space’s FeatherBox Artificial Intelligence onboard processor, which delivers near real-time status of marine traffic trends, methane emission locations and quantities, and other global activities of customer interest by syncing Automated Information Systems and GPS data.

LizzieSat is scheduled to launch in March 2024 from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, and remain in space for four years to collect data.

Written by Christine Thropp

