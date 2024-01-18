in Executive Moves, News

Scott Sanner Promoted to Chief Operating Officer of Iron Bow Technologies

Scott Sanner, an information technology professional with over three decades of industry experience, has been elevated to chief operating officer from vice president of strategic growth at Iron Bow Technologies.

He will be responsible for the expansion and delivery of company services, the Herndon, Virginia-based firm said Tuesday.

Additionally, he will continue advancing business opportunities and capture strategies, an effort he initiated during his tenure as VP.

Sanner has been working at Iron Bow for 20 years. He held various managerial positions overseeing strategic alliances, federal civilian agencies and healthcare, prior to becoming VP.

Before joining Iron Bow, he served as an alliance manager at Northrop Grumman and commenced his career at NASA as a technology and satellite contract specialist.

Written by Kacey Roberts

