SandboxAQ's Jen Sovada, Robert Williams Announce Carahsoft Partnership for Public Sector Distribution of Cyber, Quantum Products
SandboxAQ President of Global Public Sector Jen Sovada and Head of Global Channels Robert Williams announced that their company has entered into a partnership with Carahsoft for the distribution of its offerings to the public sector via Carahsoft’s contracts and resellers.

Sovada and Williams said in an article published Thursday that the partnership covers its offerings in cryptography management — dubbed Security Suite — simulation and optimization and quantum sensing.

The partnership also involves conducting various activities to market the products and the implementation of training and upskilling courses about the SandboxAQ products themselves along with artificial intelligence and quantum technology.

Regarding the collaboration, Sovada and Williams’ article quotes Carahsoft President and Wash100 awardee Craig Abod as saying, “Carahsoft is excited to deliver SandboxAQ’s portfolio of cybersecurity and AI-enabled quantum solutions through our reseller partners to government, intelligence and defense agency contracts throughout the Public Sector.”

