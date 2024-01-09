SandboxAQ Dives Deeper Into AI Simulation With Good Chemistry Acquisition; Jen Sovada Quoted

SandboxAQ has acquired computational chemistry company Good Chemistry for an undisclosed amount.

Good Chemistry’s array of offerings includes artificial intelligence, quantum and additional technologies , which will deepen SandboxAQ’s computational chemistry and simulation portfolio, the Palo Alto, California-based organization announced on Tuesday.

“The acquisition of Good Chemistry enhances SandboxAQ’s domain expertise, technologies and capabilities in the rapidly evolving field of AI Simulation by accelerating our impact on the physical world with advanced materials science applications such as designing better batteries or lighter, stronger metal alloys as well as drug discovery,” said Jen Sovada, president of public sector at SandboxAQ and chair of Executive Mosaic’s 4×24 Quantum Group .

“Simulation will have a broad impact across the public sector and myriad of other industries by helping create or discover more effective, sustainable and eco-friendly materials for use in defense, aerospace, agriculture, biopharma, chemicals, construction, energy, manufacturing, transportation and other sectors,” Sovada noted.

Through the acquisition, SandboxAQ will incorporate Good Chemistry’s QEMIST Cloud and Tangelo software into its enterprise software portfolio.

QEMIST, a software-as-a-service-based computational chemistry platform, runs high-accuracy, high-throughput quantum simulations on both classical and quantum computing hardware. Tangelo, an open-source, quantum computing software development kit, supports end-to-end chemistry workflows and allows for rapid experimentation across all major quantum cloud providers and quantum hardware devices.

“Combining our capabilities will give SandboxAQ an advanced and scalable computing platfsorm for highly accurate chemical simulation on a scale that makes impactful use cases such as new drug and material synthesis possible,” said SandboxAQ Vice President of Product Nadia Carlsten .

The acquisition will also bring new talent and life science knowledge to SandboxAQ. Arman Zaribafiyan , founder and CEO of Good Chemistry, will assume the position of head of product for AI simulation platforms at SandboxAQ, and Good Chemistry’s 25 computation and quantum chemists, AI software developers, machine learning engineers and quantum computing scientists will be welcomed into the company’s existing simulation teams.