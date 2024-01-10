SAIC Secures Spot on $60.7B VA IT Services Contract; Vishal Tulsian Quoted

SAIC will deliver information technology services for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs through a potential 10-year, $60.7 billion award.

IT services provided under the Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation Two contract, or T4NG2, will span 11 functional areas and support both the VA and additional agencies, SAIC announced from its Reston, Virginia headquarters on Wednesday.

“SAIC is ready to deliver best-in-class innovation and modernization in support of our nation’s heroes, the veteran community,” said Vishal Tulsian , senior vice president of health, state and local and federal financials at SAIC.

He said the company will keep assisting VA as it works to adopt new IT services, such as secure and flexible IT infrastructure, systems engineering, secure application development and customer support and training.

The T4NG2 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract encompasses cybersecurity, healthcare IT, strategic planning, enterprise network engineering, operations and maintenance, program management and systems and software engineering services.

SAIC is one of 30 companies that were selected to compete for task orders under the award, which was issued in November.

The enterprise will serve as a prime contractor on the first position, and on the second, it will participate in the joint venture with Higher Echelon through a mentor-protégé agreement.

This contract is one of multiple IT-focused awards SAIC has won in recent months. In July, the company received a $91 million task order from the Navy to modernize the V-22 aircraft logistics IT system .

SAIC also won a major Department of the Treasury contract in June. Valued at $1.3 billion, the single-source award aims to help the department streamline the management of cloud services from Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM, Microsoft and Oracle, among other organizations.

In April, SAIC secured a five-year, $889 million IT modernization contract from the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency.

