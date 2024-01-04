SAIC Books $63M Navy Contract for Hypersonics & Strategic Mission Support; Barbara Supplee Quoted

SAIC has been selected for a $63 million U.S. Navy contract focused on hypersonics and strategic mission support.

Contract services will be provided to the Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs and Naval Surface Warfare Center’s Crane, Indiana Strategic Hardware Division, SAIC announced from its Reston, Virginia headquarters Thursday.

“Every day, SAIC provides expertise in systems integration and delivery solutions in support of the U.S. Navy’s strategic priorities,” said Barbara Supplee , senior vice president of the company’s Navy business group.

SAIC, she said, anticipates progressing the complete research and development, technology maturation, test and evaluation and implementation lifecycle of hypersonics technology.

The organization’s responsibilities are intended to improve hypersonics advanced concepts and strategic missions centering emerging systems, subsystems, components, features and technologies, such as hardware-in-the-loop and software-in-the-loop simulations and manufacturing methods.

SAIC will develop novel test capabilities, identify and address gaps in technology, determine enabling technologies and test them across various use cases. The enterprise will also suggest requirements and approaches associated with the contract’s areas of focus.

Other responsibilities include enhancing technology transfer and integration and inserting, upgrading, modernizing and sustaining hypersonics advanced concepts and strategic mission technologies.

These activities are designed to support quick-reaction analysis and rapid engineering principals within SSP and NSWC Crane as well as the broader Defense Department.

This contract is one of multiple Navy awards SAIC has received within the past year. In July 2023, the company secured a $91 million task order to modernize hardware and software on the service branch’s V-22 aircraft logistics information technology system.

SAIC also booked a potential $249 million contract in May to help the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division optimize its Combat Environment Instrumentation Systems , which are used for training and test evaluation ranges.

Earlier, the company received a $102.5 million award to assist the Navy with the production of weapons under the MK 48 Mod 7 Heavyweight Torpedo program.

