SaaS Version of Permuta HR Management Platform Now Available on Microsoft Azure for Government

Software manufacturer Permuta Technologies has released the software-as-a-service version of its DefenseReady human resources management solution on Microsoft‘s Azure cloud service for federal agencies, including the Department of Defense.

DefenseReady Cloud is an artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered platform authorized to operate in a DOD Impact Level 5 environment, Permuta said Thursday.

Microsoft Vice President for Defense and Wash100 winner Wes Anderson said his company’s partnership with Permuta on DefenseReady Cloud “will enable Department of Defense leaders to make fully informed operational and readiness decisions with speed.”

For his part, Permuta CEO Sig Behrens said his company’s new product “provides DoD and approved civilian organizations the low code/no code SaaS/AI solution that ingests existing data sources, regardless of location, to provide a single pane of glass that informs leaders to make readiness decisions which will help our forces be stronger, safer, and our country more competitive.”