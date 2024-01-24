RTX Business to Deliver Commander’s Independent Viewer Systems to Army Under $154M Contract; Bryan Rosselli Quoted

An RTX business has booked a $154 million U.S. Army contract to provide Commander’s Independent Viewer systems.

Raytheon’s delivery of these electro-optical/infrared sight systems is intended to elevate the service branch’s Bradley Fighting Vehicles, RTX announced from McKinney, Texas on Wednesday.

“The CIV is a package of multiple systems all working together to increase the survivability and battlefield performance of the Bradley Fighting Vehicle,” Bryan Rosselli , president of advanced products and solutions at Raytheon, explained.

CIV systems use second-generation forward-looking infrared, or FLIR, cameras and sensors to give the Army 360-degree battlefield oversight and targeting capabilities.

These capabilities, said Rosselli, “increase a vehicle commander’s ability to locate, identify and defeat stationary and moving targets in any condition – day or night.”

Raytheon is expected to deliver the initial round of units in June 2026, and production will take place in McKinney, Texas.

The company won an earlier Army contract for a FLIR technology in July 2023. This $117.5 million award covers the low-rate initial production of its platform agnostic 3rd Generation Forward Looking Infrared B-Kit sensors, which are designed to provide a common operating picture for future combat ground vehicles .

Over the past two decades, Raytheon has supplied over 25,000 second-generation FLIR sensors. These investments in the technology informed the development of its third generation FLIR products.

Raytheon has recently received multiple Army contracts, including a $730 million award issued in September, under which the enterprise and partner Lockheed Martin are working to optimize and replace FIM-92 Stinger missiles .