RTC Aerospace Expands Precision Parts Portfolio With Vanderhorst Brothers Industries Acquisition

RTC Aerospace, a portfolio company of private equity firm Stellex Capital Management, has acquired Vanderhorst Brothers Industries, a Simi Valley, California-based manufacturer of precision aerospace parts.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed but RTC said Tuesday the deal will expand its product portfolios and capabilities to produce high-precision components for aerospace and defense applications.

VBI has over two decades of experience manufacturing precision components for the defense, aerospace and space sectors, specializing in milling, turning, wire electrical discharge machining, welding, surface grinding and assembly.

“Together, we believe we are poised to capitalize on new opportunities, drive synergies, and create significant value for our stakeholders, customers and employees,” said Frank Giron, CEO of RTC.

The deal marks RTC’s second acquisition since investment firm Stellex acquired the aircraft components manufacturing company in March 2022.