RingCentral’s Stacy Schwartz: Voice Communication Tech Could Help Agencies Improve Collaboration, Citizen Experience

Stacy Schwartz, vice president of public sector and education at cloud-based communications services provider RingCentral, said government agencies looking to support their workforce, attract and retain top talent and improve the citizen experience should deploy voice communication technologies.

“By centering voice technology as a critical component in workforce operations, employees can collaborate more efficiently, serve citizens more effectively and streamline agency missions,” Schwartz said in an opinion piece published Tuesday in Federal Times.

She cited the role of voice communication tools in facilitating collaboration among teams within federal agencies that implement remote and hybrid work environments.

“In this hybrid environment, voice technology not only helps agencies carry out the mission but makes the entire process easier on employees,” she added.

Schwartz discussed how voice communication systems could support older citizens and rural and underserved populations.

“Whether it’s because they don’t have access to the right technology or simply don’t know how to take advantage of email or website communications, the government cannot leave these people behind. By being able to effectively serve these populations, federal employees will feel a sense of pride in their work and the mission at large,” the RingCentral executive added.

