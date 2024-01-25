Retired Navy Officer Mike Fabel Takes on EVP Role at Epsilon Systems Solutions

Mike Fabel, a U.S. Navy and defense industry veteran, has joined Epsilon Systems Solutions, a provider of professional and technical services in support of commercial and defense customers, including the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security.

Fabel said on LinkedIn Wednesday that at Epsilon Systems, he will take on the role of executive vice president of technology and technical services, which covers a number of business units such as technology solutions and mission services.

Fabel joins Epsilon Systems from RTX company Raytheon, where he spent two decades of his career taking on various roles. His most recent position was that of site executive of Raytheon’s San Diego, California, facility, a role he held for five years. In this capacity, he also exercised business development responsibilities, leading teams that formulate and propose solutions for the U.S. military and its allies.

Before joining Raytheon, Fabel was part of the U.S. Navy, serving as a submarine officer full-time for six years then as a reservist all the way to his retirement in 2012.

Regarding his new role, Fabel said, “Looking forward to the next chapter where I will be working with a talented team dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering innovative solutions for defense and commercial customers.”