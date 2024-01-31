Reticulate Micro Launches Satcom Business Segment, Appoints Leadership Team

Defense technology company Reticulate Micro has unveiled a new business segment focused on delivering multiorbit satellite communications management technology systems to government and commercial customers.

David Horton, a U.S. Air Force and industry veteran, has been appointed president of the newly formed segment Reticulate Space in a string of leadership moves, the company said Tuesday.

Horton, who joined Reticulate Micro as chief operating officer in October, brings to the role 30 years of product strategy, executive and technology leadership experience. His industry career included time at Lockheed Martin, Panasonic Avionics and EMS Technologies Defense & Space, which now operates as part of Honeywell.

Mark Steel, a 35-year satellite and communications industry veteran, will serve as chief technology officer at Reticulate Space and executive vice president of product and services at the parent company.

He previously served as VP of product development at Inmarsat, which is now part of Viasat.

Paul Scardino, a more than three-decade product and business development professional, has been named EVP of sales at Reticulate Micro and chief strategy officer at Reticulate Space.

Scardino held senior leadership positions at L3Harris Technologies, Comtech, Speedcast and Globecomm Systems.

Reticulate Space will leverage its parent company’s VAST video compression technology and open-source architecture approach to develop and bring products and services to defense customers, first responders, mobility and in-flight connectivity providers.

“Launching Reticulate Space greatly expands the addressable market for our products. This was a strategic decision for our company to move up the value chain in our core market of resilient communications,” said Joshua Cryer, president and CEO of Reticulate Micro.