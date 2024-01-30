in Contract Awards, News

REI Systems-TechSur JV FusionEdge Awarded GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract

FusionEdge Solutions logo
REI Systems-TechSur JV FusionEdge Awarded GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract
GSA contract award

FusionEdge Solutions, a joint venture between REI Systems and TechSur Solutions, has been selected to provide information technology and enterprise-wide services to federal customers under the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule contract vehicle.

Shyam Salona, co-founder and CEO of REI Systems, said in a statement published Monday that the award builds on the company’s extensive experience in providing IT products and services to government agencies.

FusionEdge Solutions is an economically disadvantaged women-owned small business established in September 2023 under the Small Business Administration’s Mentor-Protege Program.

The JV combines resources from REI Systems and TechSur Solutions to help federal customers advance their digital transformation strategies.

“TechSur Solutions has always been committed to providing our clients with advanced technical solutions and emerging technologies, and together with REI Systems, we’re expanding on successful government IT implementations,” said Rupinder Yadav, president of TechSur Solutions.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

FusionEdge Solutions JVGeneral Services AdministrationGovconInformation TechnologyREI SystemsRupinder YadavShyam SalonaTechSur Solutions

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

KBR Wins Large Business Prime Contractor Awards for NASA Centers; Byron Bright Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
KBR Wins Large Business Prime Contractor Awards for NASA Centers; Byron Bright Quoted
CACI Secures $81M DIA Contract for Database Modernization; John Mengucci Quoted
CACI Books $81M DIA Contract for Database Modernization; John Mengucci Quoted