REI Systems-TechSur JV FusionEdge Awarded GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract

FusionEdge Solutions, a joint venture between REI Systems and TechSur Solutions, has been selected to provide information technology and enterprise-wide services to federal customers under the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule contract vehicle.

Shyam Salona, co-founder and CEO of REI Systems, said in a statement published Monday that the award builds on the company’s extensive experience in providing IT products and services to government agencies.

FusionEdge Solutions is an economically disadvantaged women-owned small business established in September 2023 under the Small Business Administration’s Mentor-Protege Program.

The JV combines resources from REI Systems and TechSur Solutions to help federal customers advance their digital transformation strategies.

“TechSur Solutions has always been committed to providing our clients with advanced technical solutions and emerging technologies, and together with REI Systems, we’re expanding on successful government IT implementations,” said Rupinder Yadav, president of TechSur Solutions.