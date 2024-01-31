in News

Redhorse CEO John Zangardi Joins Commvault’s Cyber Resilience Council

John Zangardi headshot
Redhorse CEO John Zangardi Joins Commvault's Cyber Resilience Council
John Zangardi, CEO, Redhorse

John Zangardi, CEO of Redhorse and a two-time Wash100 awardee, has joined Commvault’s Cyber Resilience Council, which comprises cybersecurity experts from the public and private sectors to advise the company on emerging cyber trends and best practices.

“Our newly formed Commvault Cyber Resilience Council will help us keep a pulse on this ever-changing landscape and enable us to continue delivering industry-leading cyber resilience to our customers,” Sanjay Mirchandani, president and CEO of Commvault, said in a statement published Monday.

Melissa Hathaway, president of Hathaway Global Strategies, has been named a strategic adviser at Commvault and chairperson of the Cyber Resilience Council.

Other members of the council are Roland Cloutier, principal of The Business Protection Group; Shawn Henry, chief security officer at CrowdStrike; Mark Hughes, president of security at DXC Technology; and Nancy Wang, a cybersecurity investor and former general manager of data protection and data security at Amazon Web Services.

Commvault’s cyber resilience objective is highlighted by the release of its new artificial intelligence-powered cloud platform designed to secure data, minimize damage and manage cyber risks.

Metallic AI runs through the Commvault Cloud platform to enable early threat detection, response and recovery.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

"Melissa Hathaway"CommvaultCommvault Cyber Resilience CouncilCybersecurityGovconjohn zangardiredhorse corporationSanjay Mirchandani

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

CSET, NobleReach Partner to Better Understand AI, Cyber Talent Demand & Supply; Linda Bixby Quoted
CSET, NobleReach Partner to Better Understand AI, Cyber Talent Demand & Supply; Linda Bixby Quoted
ManTech Gains Access to Trust Stamp's AI-Powered Identity Authentication Technology
ManTech Gains Access to Trust Stamp’s AI-Powered Identity Authentication Technology