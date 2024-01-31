Redhorse CEO John Zangardi Joins Commvault’s Cyber Resilience Council

John Zangardi, CEO of Redhorse and a two-time Wash100 awardee, has joined Commvault’s Cyber Resilience Council, which comprises cybersecurity experts from the public and private sectors to advise the company on emerging cyber trends and best practices.

“Our newly formed Commvault Cyber Resilience Council will help us keep a pulse on this ever-changing landscape and enable us to continue delivering industry-leading cyber resilience to our customers,” Sanjay Mirchandani, president and CEO of Commvault, said in a statement published Monday.

Melissa Hathaway, president of Hathaway Global Strategies, has been named a strategic adviser at Commvault and chairperson of the Cyber Resilience Council.

Other members of the council are Roland Cloutier, principal of The Business Protection Group; Shawn Henry, chief security officer at CrowdStrike; Mark Hughes, president of security at DXC Technology; and Nancy Wang, a cybersecurity investor and former general manager of data protection and data security at Amazon Web Services.

Commvault’s cyber resilience objective is highlighted by the release of its new artificial intelligence-powered cloud platform designed to secure data, minimize damage and manage cyber risks.

Metallic AI runs through the Commvault Cloud platform to enable early threat detection, response and recovery.