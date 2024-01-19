QuSecure Books Air Force SBIR Award for Quantum Software; Garrison Buss Quoted

Quantum-focused company QuSecure has received a contract from the U.S. Department of the Air Force ’s AFWERX program, an initiative that aims to promote collaborative innovation between the service branch and industry partners.

Under the award, QuSecure will provide QuProtect, a post-quantum software-based product designed to safeguard encrypted communications and data using quantum secure channels , for the DAF, the San Mateo, California-based company announced on Thursday.

“This award from the Air Force recognizes QuSecure’s ability to help enhance the combat fighting capabilities necessitated by modern warfare,” said Garrison Buss , co-founder and chief strategy officer of QuSecure.

QuProtect enables organizations to install post-quantum cryptography on existing networks and uses an end-to-end quantum security-as-a-service architecture that incorporates zero trust, crypto agility and quantum-strength keys, active defense and more for an all-encompassing, interoperable cybersecurity suite.

The award was issued through the Small Business Innovation Research program and is one of multiple recent SBIR wins for QuSecure. The company secured an earlier contract for QuProtect in June 2022, and in June 2023, QuSecure booked an Army contract to support quantum research and development efforts.

“Following winning our previous two SBIR awards, QuSecure is proud to be a part of the Department of the Air Force’s efforts toward a more cybersecure future,” Buss said.