in Executive Moves, News

Public Service Veteran Brett Vaughan Added to Knexus’ Board of Advisers

Brett Vaughan / PR Newswire
Public Service Veteran Brett Vaughan Added to Knexus' Board of Advisers
Brett Vaughan, Member, Board of Advisers, Knexus

Brett Vaughan, a government professional with over three decades of experience, has been appointed as an inaugural member of the board of advisers at Knexus, an artificial intelligence and machine learning developer.

The Maryland-based company said Thursday Vaughan will provide insights about the impact of AI and will assist Knexus in addressing the evolving needs of the modern warfighter.

Vaughan most recently served as chief AI officer at the Navy, where he helped make decisions related to AI, developed future policies and guided AI integration into programs. 

His career also includes time holding positions at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations.

“To maximize the effectiveness of any AI solution, you need more than technical chops,” commented Adam Lurie, CEO of Knexus. “You need to truly comprehend the customer mission and Brett will help us ensure our solutions address the major pain points at the Department of Defense and throughout the rest of the government ecosystem.” 

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Adam Lurieartificial intelligenceboard of advisersBrett VaughanDepartment of Defenseexecutive moveGovconKnexusU.S. Navy

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

DSCA Discloses State Department's Clearance of $500M Sale of UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopters to Croatia
DSCA Discloses State Department’s Clearance of $500M Sale of UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopters to Croatia
NSA Veteran Teresa Shea Joins Board of Directors of Two Six Technologies
NSA Veteran Teresa Shea Joins Board of Directors of Two Six Technologies