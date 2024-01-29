Public Service Veteran Brett Vaughan Added to Knexus’ Board of Advisers

Brett Vaughan, a government professional with over three decades of experience, has been appointed as an inaugural member of the board of advisers at Knexus, an artificial intelligence and machine learning developer.

The Maryland-based company said Thursday Vaughan will provide insights about the impact of AI and will assist Knexus in addressing the evolving needs of the modern warfighter.

Vaughan most recently served as chief AI officer at the Navy, where he helped make decisions related to AI, developed future policies and guided AI integration into programs.

His career also includes time holding positions at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations.

“To maximize the effectiveness of any AI solution, you need more than technical chops,” commented Adam Lurie, CEO of Knexus. “You need to truly comprehend the customer mission and Brett will help us ensure our solutions address the major pain points at the Department of Defense and throughout the rest of the government ecosystem.”