Peraton Relocating West Lafayette Innovation Center to Purdue Applied Research Institute

Peraton will relocate its West Lafayette Research and Innovation Center from its current location in West Lafayette, Indiana, to a new space at the Purdue Applied Research Institute to expand research in support of national security missions.

Chris Valentino, chief innovation officer at Peraton, heads the center, which operates under the Peraton Strategic Innovation Group to carry out applied research and development in areas such as cyber, quantum technologies, network virtualization and critical infrastructure protection, Peraton said Monday.

“It is exciting to have a nationally recognized leader in research such as Peraton working side by side with PARI staff in a PARI facility. It makes us both stronger through daily collaboration and sharing of ideas,” said Kevin Massey, chief operations officer at PARI.

PARI is a nonprofit entity that works to extend the reach and impact of Purdue University’s research expertise to support national security missions, global development and critical infrastructure development.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

