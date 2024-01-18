Parsons Unveils New AI-Powered Offering for Critical Infrastructure Network Cyber Protection

Parsons Corporation has launched Cyberzcape Tracker, an artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered cybersecurity offering meant to protect critical infrastructure networks by combining passive monitoring and active threat neutralization capabilities.

Parsons said Thursday that Cyberzcape Tracker had been subjected to pilot testing by a pair of utility providers in the Midwest, during which the cybersecurity solution analyzed their network threat environments then identified and neutralized malicious activity.

Commenting on the new offering, Parsons IPK Cyber and Power Division Director Robert Nawy underscored the necessity of defending critical infrastructure from cyberattacks, whose consequences “are serious to the health, safety, and stability of our global communities.”

“The protection of essential sectors like energy, finance, and healthcare is not merely a technical challenge; it’s a cornerstone of national resilience and security in the face of evolving and more sophisticated digital threats,” Nawy added.