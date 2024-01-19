Parsons Receives New Task Order Under Air-Base Air-Defense Contract

Parsons Corporation has secured a task order with a ceiling value of $28 million for Battlespace Command and Control Center integration under the Air-Base Air-Defense contract it was awarded in 2021.

The task order, which has a base year and two option periods, involves the procurement, integration and testing of a multi-source correlator tracker software system; the provision of training for that system; and the integration of battlespace awareness and air defense capabilities, Parsons said Thursday.

Ensuring force protection requires the delivery of flexible solutions that meet the challenges posed by the rapidly evolving global threat environment, according to Mike Kushin, president of Parsons’ defense and intelligence sector.

“Together with the Air Force, we continue to imagine the next phase of scalable, responsive, all-domain air base defense systems to quickly detect, alert, deny, and defeat threats,” Kushin added.