Paladin Capital Group Establishes New Institute Focused on Mitigating Cyber, AI, Deep Tech Risks

Paladin Capital Group has launched the Paladin Global Institute and appointed former Acting National Cyber Director Kemba Walden as president.

The new institute will work to address risks associated with cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and deep tech by formulating policy recommendations, investing in research and advocacy and encourage participation from the private and public sectors, Paladin Capital Group said Monday.

“Paladin is taking a truly innovative approach by establishing this Institute to put forth actionable solutions to make cyberspace and the people who use it safer,” said Walden.

Commenting on the leadership choice for Paladin Global Institute, Chris Inglis, the senior strategic adviser at Paladin Capital Group, said that Walden had “established herself as a strategic and focused leader and a coalition builder” while serving at the Office of the National Cyber Director and that these skills will serve her well in her new role.

Inglis, a former national cyber director and Wash100 winner, also said his organization was fortunate to have Walden onboard, adding, “I am confident that the Institute will accomplish a great deal under Kemba’s incisive guidance.”

Written by Aidan Daly

