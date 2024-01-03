in News, Space

Orion Space Solutions Concludes Critical Design Review for Tetra-5 Satellites

Orion Space Solutions logo/ https://www.orionspace.com/
Orion Space Solutions Concludes Critical Design Review for Tetra-5 Satellites
Critical design review

Orion Space Solutions will commence the design assembly, integration and testing of a small spacecraft constellation designed to support the U.S. Space Force and Air Force Research Laboratory’s Tetra-5 program following the conclusion of the critical design review process.

Under the Tetra-5 program, Orion is building three small satellites to operate in geostationary Earth orbit for a two-year mission to demonstrate multi-agent autonomous docking capabilities for on-orbit refueling, the company said Tuesday.

The Tetra-5 satellites will showcase next-generation autonomous collaboration tactics and procedures to support on-orbit servicing and anomaly resolution.

“Having completed a successful CDR, Orion Space Solutions and our extended team look forward to our ongoing close teamwork with the government to begin production work on the Tetra-5 vehicles and sensors,” said William Armijo, vice president of space systems at Orion.

The company is working with Booz Allen Hamilton, SCOUT Space, Sedaro, Utah State University and ICR to develop and deploy the new satellites.

POC - 2024 Space Summit

Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Space Summit on March 5 to learn how new technologies, commercial investments and adversarial threats are shaping the future of space. Register here to save your seats at the highly anticipated event.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

air force research laboratorycritical design reviewGovconOrion Space Solutionsspace systems commandTetra-5 programu.s. space forceWilliam Armijo

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

DISA Seeks Information on Potential Industry Sources of JINTACC Software Development, Sustainment Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DISA Seeks Information on Potential Industry Sources of JINTACC Software Development, Sustainment Services
Sidus Space Granted NOAA Tier 1 Remote Sensing License
Sidus Space Granted NOAA Tier 1 Remote Sensing License