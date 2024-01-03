Orion Space Solutions Concludes Critical Design Review for Tetra-5 Satellites

Orion Space Solutions will commence the design assembly, integration and testing of a small spacecraft constellation designed to support the U.S. Space Force and Air Force Research Laboratory’s Tetra-5 program following the conclusion of the critical design review process.

Under the Tetra-5 program, Orion is building three small satellites to operate in geostationary Earth orbit for a two-year mission to demonstrate multi-agent autonomous docking capabilities for on-orbit refueling, the company said Tuesday.

The Tetra-5 satellites will showcase next-generation autonomous collaboration tactics and procedures to support on-orbit servicing and anomaly resolution.

“Having completed a successful CDR, Orion Space Solutions and our extended team look forward to our ongoing close teamwork with the government to begin production work on the Tetra-5 vehicles and sensors,” said William Armijo, vice president of space systems at Orion.

The company is working with Booz Allen Hamilton, SCOUT Space, Sedaro, Utah State University and ICR to develop and deploy the new satellites.