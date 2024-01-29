in Executive Moves, News

NSA Veteran Teresa Shea Joins Board of Directors of Two Six Technologies

Teresa Shea / Two Six Technologies
NSA Veteran Teresa Shea Joins Board of Directors of Two Six Technologies
Teresa Shea, Board of Directors, Two Six Technologies

Teresa Shea, previously a vice president at the former Raytheon company, was added to the board of directors of Two Six Technologies, an Arlinton, Virginia-based company that provides national security customers with technology products and expertise.

The company said Friday that aside from her time as VP of cyber offense and defense experts within Raytheon Intelligence and Space, the executive has over three decades of experience in serving with the National Security Agency, where she held key leadership responsibilities such as delivering signals intelligence advice to the director of NSA, the director of national intelligence and government and military officers.

“[Shea’s] insights will enable us to understand the shifting priorities of the [intelligence community] and identify mission requirements that we can address with our innovative products,” remarked Larry Prior, chairman of the Two Six board.

The executive also previously worked at In-Q-Tel and serves as president of Oplnet and as adviser on numerous boards including Cigent Technology and ZeroFox.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

executive moveGovconNational Security AgencyTeresa Sheatwo six technologies

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Public Service Veteran Brett Vaughan Added to Knexus' Board of Advisers
Public Service Veteran Brett Vaughan Added to Knexus’ Board of Advisers
AWS Marketplace Launched in AWS Secret Region
AWS Marketplace Launched in AWS Secret Region