Northrop Grumman’s Distributed Mission Operations Network Aids USAF Large-Force Virtual Training

The U.S. Combat Air Force Distributed Training Center was able to complete its virtual training event with the help of Northrop Grumman’s Distributed Mission Operations Network.

Northrop Grumman announced Thursday that its DMON Argonne 24 team linked multiple F-22 and F-35 aircraft using a networked virtual aircraft simulator presenting a multi-domain threat scenario.

The four-day event took place at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia and involved training 196 personnel across 44 sites and 97 cockpits. The warfighters used the company’s joint all-domain immersive environments to develop their operational skills for aircraft such as F-22, F-35, F-16, A-10 Thunderbolt, MQ-9 Reaper, E-3G and RC-135.

The platforms also include training for joint terminal attack controllers and control and reporting centers.

“During this exercise, DMON connected fourth- and fifth-generation fighters from different bases to train as they would in live combat operations, allowing aircrews to prepare for the realistic tactical problems they may face,” said Rebecca Torzone, vice president and general manager of combat systems and mission readiness at Northrop Grumman.