NASA’s SEWP VI Will Have No Awards Cap: Deltek’s Carey Webster Breaks Down Contract Details

An opportunity to win a prime spot on a NASA contract is approaching in 2024, and contractors should be preparing now. According to Deltek’s Vice President of Research Carey Webster , the sixth iteration of NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement, or SEWP, contract will have no awards cap, which unlocks opportunities for new companies.

For more details about upcoming space contracts, join the Potomac Officers Club on March 5 for the 2024 Space Summit ! Officials from NASA, SDA, Space Force and other agencies will dive into the upcoming challenges and opportunities in the domain at this must-attend event. Register here .

“So what that means is that anyone that passes the evaluation process will get a prime spot on this contract — really opens up the door for other companies to get a prime spot,” Webster said in a new video interview with Executive Mosaic.

Webster noted that SEWP VI having no awards cap is extremely beneficial for industry, especially during a time in which the government is relying more on existing contracts instead of recompeting contracts when they come up.

Webster said she expects a final request for proposals to be released in the spring, with awards estimated to be made in October 2024. In the meantime, contractors should be closely reviewing the draft RFP to prepare.

“We do anticipate that the final RFP is going to look very similar, if not exact, to the draft RFP,” said Webster, urging hopeful contractors to do “anything they can do to get a better understanding of the evaluation process within that draft.”