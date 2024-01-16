NASA & Lockheed Martin Unveil X-59 Quiet Supersonic Aircraft

NASA and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works formally unveiled the X-59 quiet supersonic aircraft in a rollout ceremony held in Palmdale, California, on Jan. 12.

Lockheed said Friday that the experimental airplane was designed to quiet and solve the sonic boom, a persistent challenge of supersonic flight.

The U.S. and many countries prohibit commercial supersonic flights as sonic booms create disturbing noises and startle communities below. The design, shaping and technologies of the X-59 will enable it to fly at 1.4 times the speed of sound without generating loud sonic booms.

According to NASA, X-59 is part of its Quesst mission.

The first quiet supersonic flight is later this year after the Quesst team completes ground and taxi tests. NASA will then fly the aircraft over several selected populated cities across the U.S. The X-59 will collect input about the sound it generates and how people perceive it.

“NASA will share the data and technology we generate from this one-of-a-kind mission with regulators and with industry. By demonstrating the possibility of quiet commercial supersonic travel over land, we seek to open new commercial markets for U.S. companies and benefit travelers around the world,” said Bob Pearce, associate administrator for aeronautics research at NASA.