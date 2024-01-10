Mike Burnstein Appointed Chief Growth Officer at RavenTek

Mike Burnstein, former executive vice president at RavenTek, was elevated to the role of chief growth officer at the Ashburn, Virginia-based information technology modernization and integration company.

RavenTek said Tuesday Burnstein will be responsible for the overall growth strategy, driving business segmentation, sales, research and development as well as quality performance activities.

Burnstein has 25 years of experience in business strategy development, execution and management. Prior to joining RavenTek in July 2023, he was with Diversified for almost six years, serving as vice president of sales for its northeast unit and then president of its workplace solutions business. His career also includes time at MCW Solutions and Sybase Software.

“As we advance our market expansion and growth initiatives, [Burnstein’s] proven track record of leading business transformation, capturing new business opportunities, and enhancing operational efficiencies will play a crucial role in guiding us to greater horizons,” said Mike Riordan, CEO of RavenTek.