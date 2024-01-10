Microsoft, PNNL Partner to Advance Scientific Discovery Through AI-HPC Combination

Microsoft has partnered with the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory to accelerate scientific discovery by combining advanced artificial intelligence with high-performance cloud computing.

The partnership will initially focus on demonstrating the acceleration technique for chemistry and materials science to speed up the discovery of energy sources for addressing global challenges, PNNL said Tuesday.

As part of the effort, PNNL scientists are working to identify new materials for energy applications and find the chemistries needed to provide energy-on-demand using advanced AI models and HPC tools in Microsoft’s Azure Quantum Elements platform.

The AI-HPC combination technique has resulted in the discovery of a new solid electrolyte material that could speed up the development of novel batteries.

“With novel AI and hyperscale capabilities, we can speed up research and unlock the discovery of new molecules that can address some of the most pressing issues of our time, from clean energy to eliminating toxic chemicals and beyond,” said Jason Zander, executive vice president of strategic missions and technologies at Microsoft.