Michael Gray Assumes Chief Growth Officer Post at Navistar Defense

Michael Gray, former senior vice president for business development at Navistar Defense, was elevated to the position of chief growth officer at the Madison Heights, Michigan-based manufacturer of military vehicles and related battlefield systems.

The company said Thursday that the new CGO is responsible for growth strategy development, business opportunity identification and pursuit as well as business organization management.

Gray joined Navistar Defense in 2020 as a managing director of capture and strategy and held the post for over a year before assuming his most recent role. He handled programs supporting the U.S. Army Tank Automotive and Armaments Command and international tactical vehicle and other manufacturing sectors.

Commenting on the executive move, Navistar Defense CEO Ted Wright highlighted Gray’s extensive experience in driving company growth in the government contract industry. “His proven track record will be invaluable as we continue our growth in our traditional tactical wheeled vehicle market, as well as in contract manufacturing and battlefield systems,” he added.

Gray was with Science Applications International Corp. for nearly 15 years, assuming roles of increasing responsibilities including as VP of business development. Prior to joining the industry, he was with the U.S. Army for over a decade.