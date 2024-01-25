in News, Technology

MetTel, MCS Help Federal Agency Improve CX With Managed Network Services; Don Parente Quoted

MetTel and Mission Critical Solutions have teamed up to provide a package of managed network services and platforms designed to help a U.S. federal civilian agency enhance customer experience.

The integrated platform includes Genesys Contact Center as a Service, SuccessKPI’s artificial intelligence-based insight tools, Microsoft Teams, Amazon Connect Unified Communication as a Service and cloud migration services, according to a Jan. 25 joint press release received by Executive Mosaic.

MCS is responsible for maintaining the multicloud platform that enables the civilian agency to manage an average of 30 million minutes of inbound calls, field SMS outbound and inbound texts and migrate to a cloud-based SIP data and voice infrastructure.

We’re a great fit together as MCS can bring us in to support their customers side-by-side or simply outsource all the managed network services to MetTel. Either way, everyone wins,” said Don Parente, vice president of sales and solution architecture for the federal sector at MetTel.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

