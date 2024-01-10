Mattermost, goTenna to Enhance Air Force Tactical ChatOps Under Small Business Innovation Contract

The government solutions business of secure collaboration platform developer Mattermost will partner with mobile mesh networking platform maker goTenna under a Phase II U.S. Air Force Small Business Innovation Research contract to enhance the service’s tactical ChatOps functions.

Mattermost said Tuesday that work under the SBIR award includes the development of a plugin for its platform that would work across Tactical Assault Kit servers, and the creation of transmission layer integrations within TAK with the use of goTenna’s mesh radios.

Commenting on the partnership, goTenna CEO Ari Schuler said the effort would help “expand TAK capabilities and advance tactical and operational level communication capabilities for the US Air Force and partner forces to promote safer, more productive operations in joint and international environments.”

For his part, Mattermost co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Corey Hulen expressed pride at having the opportunity to work with goTenna, adding, “Our operators are long overdue for an upgrade to their tactical ChatOps functions and we’re proud to have the opportunity to develop these streamlined capabilities to support secure collaboration.”

Mattermost and goTenna will work with the Air Force Research Laboratory Information Directorate and the Tactical Assault Kit Product Center under the award.