Matt Kinard Elevated to VP Role at Forcepoint

Matt Kinard , former director of operations and strategy at software services provider Forcepoint , has been promoted to vice president of operations and chief of staff at the company, he announced on LinkedIn Monday.

Kinard has been working at the Austin, Texas-based firm for nearly seven years, starting as director of strategic alliances in April 2017 before transitioning to his most recent director role a year later.

Prior to Forcepoint, Kinard worked at Raytheon for over 13 years. He served in various positions, including as security engineer, project manager and business development lead.

He also served as a consulting strategic planner for five years at Raytheon, during which he spearheaded the company’s cybersecurity business and data strategies.