Marshall Smith Appointed Voyager CTO, Member of Starlab Space Board of Directors

Marshall Smith, formerly vice president of exploration at Voyager Space, has been named chief technology officer of the Denver, Colorado-based space exploration company.

He will serve as a member of the board of directors at Starlab Space, a planned joint venture between Voyager and Airbus, and advise the team on the development and operations of the Starlab space station, Voyager said Tuesday.

Smith previously served as senior vice president of commercial space stations at commercial space services provider Nanoracks, now part of Voyager’s exploration segment.

In this role, he oversaw the space systems division specializing in commercial space station development, autonomous outpost platforms and support systems.

Before joining the private sector, Smith spent nearly four decades at NASA, where he most recently served as deputy associate administrator for systems engineering and integration.

“His proven experience in government and industry, and unmatched technical acumen makes him the perfect choice as Voyager’s CTO and as a Starlab Space board member,” said Dylan Taylor, CEO and chairman at Voyager. 

Written by Naomi Cooper

